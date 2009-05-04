Ichi the Killer Bento +
Gore movies are one of my many favorites from Japan. The last one I watched was Tokyo Gore Police a few months ago. What can I say about that besides it was unbelievably gory… As for the actual story, I think I could of written something better as weekend homework in the 4th grade. But that’s not the point. The movie was filled with impossible situations, and more blood, flying body parts, and
If I had to choose one movie as my favorite from the gore genere, it would have to be Koroshiya. Â It features the naive and misguided Ichi, and the fearless yet deranged Kakihara. Â Here in the states, the movie is called Ichi the Killer. Kakihara becomes obsessed with finding Ichi after he finds out how much pain he can inflict.
While browsing Zaeega, I found this cool bento of Kakihara from Koroshiya. The maker even included a small side dish that features a tongue. I won’t explain the significance of that just incase you are looking to watch the movie, but I must say it was a nice touch. Here’s the trailer below.
ViaÂ Zaeega.
