Kirby Cafe – Delicious Kirby inspired food

October 22, 20181
One thing I miss about living in Japan is that not only is the food delicious, but Japanese shops take pride in not only the taste of the food, but also the presentation. Take a look at the food at the Kirby Cafe, a popup restaurant in Solamachi mall  in Tokyo’s famed Skytree. All of these playful dishes feature characters from the Kirby franchise and taste as good as they look.

The cafe is only open from September 27, 2018 – Feburary 17, 2019. So if you are in Tokyo during the time, be sure to make a reservation!

Directions

Kirby Burger & Seasonal Vegetable Meat Pasta Plate (2580 yen)

Kirby’s Captese Caprese (1380 yen)

Kirby’s fluffy strawberry mousse (1,480 yen)

Cracco’s Shuwashuwa soda finish a blow (880 yen)

Art Collection au Lait (1980 yen)

Kirby Cafe via Japan Trends


  • xorsyst1

    October 23, 2018

    Bit of a shame I wont be able to make it there in time!

