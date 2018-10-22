Kirby Cafe – Delicious Kirby inspired food

One thing I miss about living in Japan is that not only is the food delicious, but Japanese shops take pride in not only the taste of the food, but also the presentation. Take a look at the food at the Kirby Cafe, a popup restaurant in Solamachi mall in Tokyo’s famed Skytree. All of these playful dishes feature characters from the Kirby franchise and taste as good as they look.

The cafe is only open from September 27, 2018 – Feburary 17, 2019. So if you are in Tokyo during the time, be sure to make a reservation!

Kirby Cafe via Japan Trends