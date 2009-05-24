A 3 foot horror story +

more?
      koji-suzuki-drop-toilet-paperThe bathroom in many homes is a very lonely room. You only visit it when you need something, and not for the pleasant atmosphere the room provides. So is it really hard to believe that the lonely bathrooms around the world holds a deep seated grudge for the humans that use it? I think not.

      Who else better than Koji Suzuki to put a little fear into this underappreciated room. Who is Koji Suzuki? While the name might not ring a bell, I’m sure you have heard of his work. He was the mastermind behind Ju-On… which was adapted into The Grudge here in the states.

      The story “Drop” is set in a public bathroom, a place even more underappreciated than your normal bathroom. But would I be writing about Koji’s latest work if there wasn’t an interesting twist? How about this story takes up just 3 feet of text? And interesting way of measuring a story normally denoted by pages you say? Well this is no ordinary print. Drop is printed on, you guessed it, toilet paper.

      For just $2.12 a roll, you can have a short story written by a master of horror himself… not to mention it’s perfect reading material during your short or maybe not so short stop. Maybe afterwards, you will have a new found respect and could consider bringing a book into the bathroom just to sit down and read.

      Via Yahoo.

