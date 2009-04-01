Mini Nikon SLR in Japanese candy +
Gilco is one of Japan’s oldest candy companies, and is home to the popular Glico caramel candy as well as the legendary Pocky.
For about 80 years now, inside the Glico caramel candy boxes there is a small toy called “Omake of Glico” (Small gift of Glico). It started off as little toys kids would love such as toy cars and rockets. It soon came to include miniture models, such as this Nikon F SLR camera that would melt the hearts of adults as well.
What’s so crazy about this is the level of detail. While the cameras obviously don’t function, the above picture shows a real MACRO Nikkor 35mm F4.5 lens mounted to the mini-model.
Sugoi desu ne?
Akiyanroom via Crunchgear.
Popularity: 50% [?]
June 27th, 2010 at 12:54 pm
can’t undertand nothing
July 4th, 2010 at 8:42 pm
# No Gravatar(new comment) Says:
June 15th, 2010 at 4:17 am
comments are really helpful and informative .. thank you
#
31
nakliyeNo Gravatar(new comment) Says:
June 15th, 2010 at 4:18 am
site is great and perfect
July 7th, 2010 at 4:53 pm
Canâ€™t undertand nothing :D
July 8th, 2010 at 4:08 am
tiny yet useful
July 9th, 2010 at 3:42 pm
nikon is the best…
July 12th, 2010 at 4:04 am
I Love Nikon Camera!
July 27th, 2010 at 5:26 am
nice nikon ;)
August 21st, 2010 at 1:12 pm
strange diversification..
August 24th, 2010 at 7:25 am
strange diversification ;)
August 25th, 2010 at 11:15 am
what news prologold cigarette smoking no
August 29th, 2010 at 6:46 pm
Canâ€™t undertand nothing :D
September 4th, 2010 at 10:59 am
Ha ha ha!! it is really very funnyâ€¦.
September 4th, 2010 at 2:16 pm
really good beach