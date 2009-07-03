Robo-Geisha is one crazy movie +
Bit NSFW. Well, I’ve never been one to shy away from crazy Japanese cult movies. As a matter of fact, I didn’t think I would find one that topped Tokyo Gore Police. Silly me. Leave it to the minds that created Machine Girl and Tokyo Gore Police to team up and create this over the top movie called Robo-Geisha. Words can’t begin to describe this… well… maybe the announcer does a good job in the trailer.
Via Gizmodo.
I am one to shy away from a lot of the cheezy looking movies, but this one is so over the top I am gonna try and see it.
