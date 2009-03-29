Sasuke 22 (Ninja Warrior) Spring 2009 +

It’s time for Sasuke! Tonight between 8:00pm and 11:30pm JST, TBS will be airing the Spring edition of the popular TV competition. You may have read on Olivia Munn’s blog that she was just in Japan with Kevin running the course yet again. I believe this makes 3 years in a row for the Ninja Warrior celebs. Will they make it past Stage One? You’ll have to wait and find out.

For those of you in America, it will be airing tomorrow morning between 7:00am and 10:30 EST, if I did my conversion correctly. Those of you that have to work, you can check out theÃ‚Â Lost In Ube blog. He has been posting the Sasuke results for awhile now, and will be live blogging the event.

I will try to refrain from posting results and pictures due to last year’s… um, incident. However, if you don’t have access to TBS where you live, you can always download KeyholeTV and watch it live. A bit of warning though, the servers are bound to be packed for the broadcast.

Via Japan Probe.