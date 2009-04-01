Storm-G would make me sick +

I love rollercoasters. However the one thing that I just cannot stand is going upside-down in tight circles. Big loops are fine, but something like Sega’s new Storm-G arcade game would probally have me running to the bathroom in no time.

We all know that arcades are pretty much dead here in the states. In Japan, arcades have taken a major hit as well, but they still have companies churning out new innovative machines such as this one. Watch as Akihabara News takes you on a demo of the Storm-G.

Via Uber Gizmo.