Storm-G would make me sick +
I love rollercoasters. However the one thing that I just cannot stand is going upside-down in tight circles. Big loops are fine, but something like Sega’s new Storm-G arcade game would probally have me running to the bathroom in no time.
We all know that arcades are pretty much dead here in the states. In Japan, arcades have taken a major hit as well, but they still have companies churning out new innovative machines such as this one. Watch as Akihabara News takes you on a demo of the Storm-G.
Via Uber Gizmo.
August 26th, 2010 at 2:17 pm
awesomeÃ¢â‚¬Â¦Thanks!!!! ;))
August 24th, 2010 at 7:28 am
I canÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t even do all the rides at disnyland without turning green :)
August 3rd, 2010 at 2:08 am
awesome…Thanks!!!!
August 1st, 2010 at 1:55 pm
That’s really cool to see Sega release a machine like that! Though I doubt I could handle that machine myself, I don’t even ride the scary roller coasters, lol.
Till then,
Jean
July 15th, 2010 at 2:56 pm
IÃ¢â‚¬â„¢m with you, IÃ¢â‚¬â„¢d definitely get sick if I was on that ride. Plus I really wouldnt trust going upside down. :)