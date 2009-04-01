Storm-G would make me sick +

more?
Robo-Geisha is one crazy movie +

Bit NSFW. Well, I’ve never been one to shy away from crazy Japanese cult movies. As a matter of fact, I didn’t think I would find one that topped Tokyo Gore Police. Silly me. Leave it to the minds that created Machine Girl and Tokyo Gore Police to team up and create this over the […]

70 COMMENTS
A 3 foot horror story +

The bathroom in many homes is a very lonely room. You only visit it when you need something, and not for the pleasant atmosphere the room provides. So is it really hard to believe that the lonely bathrooms around the world holds a deep seated grudge for the humans that use it? I think not. […]

47 COMMENTS
A real Hello Kitty +

If you are reading this website right now, I would find it very hard for you to not know what Hello Kitty is. One could argue that it is one of the most well known Japanese brands right up there with Honda and Sony. This video has nothing to do with Hello Kitty other than […]

44 COMMENTS
Kids vs Zombies +

So, Andrea subliminally tricked me into purchasing Left 4 Dead on Steam, and I have been enjoying playing it for the past few days now. Funnily enough, I have to play Louis everytime I play online because well… my real name is Louis and I’m African-American. You may be wondering what zombies have to do […]

48 COMMENTS
Ichi the Killer Bento +

Gore movies are one of my many favorites from Japan. The last one I watched was Tokyo Gore Police a few months ago. What can I say about that besides it was unbelievably gory… As for the actual story, I think I could of written something better as weekend homework in the 4th grade. But […]

50 COMMENTS
Naoto Fukasawa’s Fruit Juice +

They say that the way food or drinks look plays a major influence on how well we like it. I would have to agree. These are some awesome fruit juice packaging from Industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Looking at the strawberry box, it looks as if the packaging may even feel like the specific fruit it […]

50 COMMENTS
Mini Nikon SLR in Japanese candy +

Gilco is one of Japan’s oldest candy companies, and is home to the popular Glico caramel candy as well as the legendary Pocky. For about 80 years now, inside the Glico caramel candy boxes there is a small toy called “Omake of Glico” (Small gift of Glico). It started off as little toys kids would […]

33 COMMENTS
Space Invaders Bank +

Tomy has done it again. If you are old enough to remember space invaders, this functioning bank will trigger yourÃ‚Â nostalgiaÃ‚Â reflex. Personally I remember the game, but I’m too young to remember the actual table. We did have a functioning Atari when I was a child though. Ah. Memories.

26 COMMENTS

    Error: Feed has an error or is not valid

Add xorsyst.com on Facebook.com Add xorsyst.com on Myspace.com Add xorsyst.com on Twitter.com Add xorsyst.com on Friendfeed.com Add xorsyst.com on MIXI.jp Add xorsyst.com on Bebo.com Add xorsyst.com on Hi5.com

Storm-G would make me sick +

I love rollercoasters. However the one thing that I just cannot stand is going upside-down in tight circles. Big loops are fine, but something like Sega’s new Storm-G arcade game would probally have me running to the bathroom in no time.

We all know that arcades are pretty much dead here in the states. In Japan, arcades have taken a major hit as well, but they still have companies churning out new innovative machines such as this one. Watch as Akihabara News takes you on a demo of the Storm-G.

Via Uber Gizmo.

No related posts.

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 1st, 2009 at 12:58 am and is filed under Games, Japan. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

15 Responses to “Storm-G would make me sick”

Pages: [2] 1 » Show All

  1. 15
    horlostunsNo Gravatar Says:
    August 26th, 2010 at 2:17 pm

    awesomeÃ¢â‚¬Â¦Thanks!!!! ;))

  2. 14
    doÃ„Å¸ada tek baÃ…Å¸Ã„Â±naNo Gravatar Says:
    August 24th, 2010 at 7:28 am

    I canÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t even do all the rides at disnyland without turning green :)

  3. 13
    Vip MinibÃƒÂ¼s KiralamaNo Gravatar Says:
    August 3rd, 2010 at 2:08 am

    awesome…Thanks!!!!

  4. 12
    used tiresNo Gravatar Says:
    August 1st, 2010 at 1:55 pm

    That’s really cool to see Sega release a machine like that! Though I doubt I could handle that machine myself, I don’t even ride the scary roller coasters, lol.

    Till then,

    Jean

  5. 11
    yazgisizNo Gravatar Says:
    July 15th, 2010 at 2:56 pm

    IÃ¢â‚¬â„¢m with you, IÃ¢â‚¬â„¢d definitely get sick if I was on that ride. Plus I really wouldnt trust going upside down. :)

Pages: [2] 1 » Show All


  • web stats