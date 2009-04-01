more?
      Space Invaders Bank +

      space-invaders-bank-1

      Tomy has done it again. If you are old enough to remember space invaders, this functioning bank will trigger yourÂ nostalgiaÂ reflex. Personally I remember the game, but I’m too young to remember the actual table. We did have a functioning Atari when I was a child though. Ah. Memories.

      space-invaders-bank-3space-invaders-bank-4

      This Space Invaders Bank not only can help you save for the future purchase of a full size table — because I know you are, but it also is a playable mini-table. The buttons on the side control the action on the top screen. The bank even has the authentic Space Invaders sounds.

      space-invaders-bank-2

      It will set you back $60, but that’s a small price to pay for memories of your childhood isn’t it? Check out some other Tomy creations like the Karaoke Box, Human Tamagotchi, and the QFO.

      Via Oh Gizmo.

      • web stats