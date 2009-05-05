more?
Robo-Geisha is one crazy movie +

Bit NSFW. Well, I’ve never been one to shy away from crazy Japanese cult movies. As a matter of fact, I didn’t think I would find one that topped Tokyo Gore Police. Silly me. Leave it to the minds that created Machine Girl and Tokyo Gore Police to team up and create this over the […]

A 3 foot horror story +

The bathroom in many homes is a very lonely room. You only visit it when you need something, and not for the pleasant atmosphere the room provides. So is it really hard to believe that the lonely bathrooms around the world holds a deep seated grudge for the humans that use it? I think not. […]

A real Hello Kitty +

If you are reading this website right now, I would find it very hard for you to not know what Hello Kitty is. One could argue that it is one of the most well known Japanese brands right up there with Honda and Sony. This video has nothing to do with Hello Kitty other than […]

Kids vs Zombies +

So, Andrea subliminally tricked me into purchasing Left 4 Dead on Steam, and I have been enjoying playing it for the past few days now. Funnily enough, I have to play Louis everytime I play online because well… my real name is Louis and I’m African-American. You may be wondering what zombies have to do […]

Ichi the Killer Bento +

Gore movies are one of my many favorites from Japan. The last one I watched was Tokyo Gore Police a few months ago. What can I say about that besides it was unbelievably gory… As for the actual story, I think I could of written something better as weekend homework in the 4th grade. But […]

Naoto Fukasawa’s Fruit Juice +

They say that the way food or drinks look plays a major influence on how well we like it. I would have to agree. These are some awesome fruit juice packaging from Industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Looking at the strawberry box, it looks as if the packaging may even feel like the specific fruit it […]

Mini Nikon SLR in Japanese candy +

Gilco is one of Japan’s oldest candy companies, and is home to the popular Glico caramel candy as well as the legendary Pocky. For about 80 years now, inside the Glico caramel candy boxes there is a small toy called “Omake of Glico” (Small gift of Glico). It started off as little toys kids would […]

Space Invaders Bank +

Tomy has done it again. If you are old enough to remember space invaders, this functioning bank will trigger yourÃ‚Â nostalgiaÃ‚Â reflex. Personally I remember the game, but I’m too young to remember the actual table. We did have a functioning Atari when I was a child though. Ah. Memories.

So, Andrea subliminally tricked me into purchasing Left 4 Dead on Steam, and I have been enjoying playing it for the past few days now. Funnily enough, I have to play Louis everytime I play online because well… my real name is Louis and I'm African-American.

You may be wondering what zombies have to do with Japan. Well, other than there is a pretty popular Japanese L4D group on Steam, it seems that it’s also pretty funny to trick kids into believing there is a zombie apocalypse happening right outside. Are your kids ready for the apocalypse?

Via Geekologie.

48 Responses to “Kids vs Zombies”

