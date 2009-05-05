Kids vs Zombies +

So, Andrea subliminally tricked me into purchasing Left 4 Dead on Steam, and I have been enjoying playing it for the past few days now. Funnily enough, I have to play Louis everytime I play online because well… my real name is Louis and I’m African-American.

You may be wondering what zombies have to do with Japan. Well, other than there is a pretty popular Japanese L4D group on Steam, it seems that it’s also pretty funny to trick kids into believing there is a zombie apocalypse happening right outside. Are your kids ready for the apocalypse?

Via Geekologie.