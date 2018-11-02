The Promised Neverland has been one of the most popular new manga titles being read online. Seemingly out of nowhere this manga has gained popularity and has become one of the most popular series in Shonen Jump.

The Promised Neverland manga follows a group of orphans who discover their existence is not what they believed their entire lives. The children have no memory of life before arriving at the orphanage, but yearn to be adopted by a family. All of these orphans are exceptionally smart and must take tests daily to gauge improvements. However, one day, the main character Emma discovers a horrific secret and decides that she must leave everything behind to determine the truth of their existence while protecting the younger orphans at their orphanage, the Grace Field House.

The Promised Neverland Details