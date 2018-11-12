Everything we know about Detective Pikachu!

One of the most popular Pikachu posts on my blog is my picture of a realistic mother Pikachu drawn by an artist called Dogsfather. However, it looks like we may know what Pikachu looks like in real life with the latest trailer for the upcoming movie Detective Pikachu. This summer, we learned the title of the new live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu. Here’s all the latest information that we know so far.

Detective Pikachu Movie Trailer #1

Synopsis

Set in the home of the annual Pokémon Carnival, Detective Pikachu takes place in Ryme City. Tim Goodman is a young man who has recently joined the same police precinct that his father, Harry Goodman, belongs to. Harry is a legendary detective who has gone missing and left no clues as to his current whereabouts. Detective Yoshida is a good friend of Harry’s and is excited to have Tim as a member of the team. However, Tim is quick to let Detective Yoshida know that he is nothing like his father.

Tim, grew up dreaming about becoming a legendary Pokemon trainer who would go on to compete at the Sinnoh Championships. Once he was able to, he purchased a one-way ticket and left his hometown in Leaventown to head to Ryme City to make that dream a reality. However, like most of us soon realize, real life has steered him in a different direction.

One evening, Tim hears what appears to be a burglar in his apartment. Upon investigating, he is surprised to see a Pikachu snooping around his living room. But, this Pikachu isn’t like the others around Ryme City. Tim can understand every word this Pikachu is saying.

Tim then meets another pokemon trainer named Lucy Stevens who is another Pokemon trainer who decides to help him on his journey to find his father. Surprisingly, Lucy’s pokemon of choice is the ever-frustrating Psyduck.

So this unlikely duo of Tim and Detective Pikachu sets off on an epic journey with their new friend Lucy to figure out the mystery behind Tim’s missing father.

Detective Pikachu Known Cast

Detective Pikachu Movie Release Dates

The United States / Japan

The release date for North America and Japan is currently May 10, 2019. Detective Pikachu will be released by Warner Bros and is set to be in regular theaters as well as in 3D.

Detective Pikachu Reveal Information

Detective Pikachu Movie Details

Director: Rob Letterman

Producers: Mary Parent and Cale Boyter

Writers: Nicole Perlman and Rob Letterman

Production Company: Legendary Entertainment

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

So as of right now, this is everything we know about the Detective Pikachu movie. We may never know what Detective Pikachu may have sounded like voiced by Duane “The Rock” Johnson, yes that was almost a thing.

There are still many characters we don’t know such as actress Suki Waterhouse‘s character… I’m going to call it now… Jessie from Team Rocket!

This post will be updated as soon as more information is revealed!

