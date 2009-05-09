A real Hello Kitty +
If you are reading this website right now, I would find it very hard for you to not know what Hello Kitty is. One could argue that it is one of the most well known Japanese brands right up there with Honda and Sony.
This video has nothing to do with Hello Kitty other than the fact that this kitty’s meow has sparked a viral video hit. The video has topped 7 million views so far. I have to admit though, if my cat’s meow was like that, I don’t know how long I could take it.
Not quite from Japan, but the wordplay was too good to pass up.
Via Yahoo.
August 1st, 2010 at 7:39 pm
That Cat’s meow is so weird!!!! to say the least, never heard anything like this in my life!
Till then,
Jean
August 26th, 2010 at 1:36 pm
The information you provided was very useful. Because of your help, thank you.
September 4th, 2010 at 10:57 am
Ha ha ha!! it is really very funny…..
September 4th, 2010 at 2:17 pm
really collections