A real Hello Kitty +

If you are reading this website right now, I would find it very hard for you to not know what Hello Kitty is. One could argue that it is one of the most well known Japanese brands right up there with Honda and Sony.

This video has nothing to do with Hello Kitty other than the fact that this kitty’s meow has sparked a viral video hit. The video has topped 7 million views so far. I have to admit though, if my cat’s meow was like that, I don’t know how long I could take it.

Not quite from Japan, but the wordplay was too good to pass up.

Via Yahoo.

